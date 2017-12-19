Drexel Hamilton started coverage on shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cloudera (CLDR) traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.05. 2,507,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,188. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cloudera (CLDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Drexel Hamilton” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/cloudera-cldr-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-drexel-hamilton.html.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc is a developer of platform for data management, machine learning and advanced analytics. The Company allows enterprises to operate, manage and move workloads across multiple architectures, mixing on premises and cloud environments, including all major public cloud infrastructure providers.

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.