Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Receives News Impact Score of 0.00

Press coverage about Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Civista Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 44.8387501826409 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ CIVB) traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 45,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,358. The firm has a market cap of $218.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 21.56%. equities research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIVB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut Civista Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.50) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company, through the subsidiary bank, Civista Bank, is primarily engaged in the business of community banking. Civista Bank, located in Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Logan, Madison, Montgomery, Summit, Huron, Ottawa and Richland Counties, Ohio, conducts a general banking business that involves collecting customer deposits, making loans, purchasing securities, and offering Trust services.

