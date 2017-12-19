Citigroup Downgrades Novavax (NVAX) to Neutral

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.12.

Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ NVAX) opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Novavax has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.28, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 787.38% and a negative net margin of 726.35%. Novavax’s revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, insider Stanley C. Erck purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,955.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Novavax by 287.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 474,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 352,400 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 39.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 326,415 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Novavax by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 23,410 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Novavax by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 176,510 shares during the last quarter. 36.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc is a clinical-stage vaccine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The Company operates through developing recombinant vaccines segment. The Company, through its recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology, produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and newly emerging diseases.

