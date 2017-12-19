Chuy's (CHUY) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Chuy's (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Chuy's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy's in a report on Monday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Chuy's from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Chuy's in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Chuy's currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Chuy's (NASDAQ:CHUY) opened at $25.30 on Friday. Chuy's has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $442.29, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.02.

Chuy's (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Chuy's had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Chuy's will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Chuy's declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Chuy's by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Chuy's by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy's in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chuy's in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in Chuy's by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc operates Chuy’s, a restaurant concept offering a distinct menu of authentic, freshly prepared Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated 80 Chuy’s restaurants across 16 states. The Company offers the same menu during lunch and dinner, which includes enchiladas, fajitas, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a range of appetizers, soups and salads.

