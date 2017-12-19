Cheetah Canyon Resources Corp (CHTA) Director Jatinder Singh Bal Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Cheetah Canyon Resources Corp (CVE:CHTA) Director Jatinder Singh Bal sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Jatinder Singh Bal sold 158,000 shares of Cheetah Canyon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$9,480.00.

Cheetah Canyon Resources Corp (CHTA) opened at C$0.06 on Tuesday. Cheetah Canyon Resources Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.14.

Cheetah Canyon Resources Corp, formerly Cardiff Energy Corp, is a Canada-based company that is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and gas projects in the United States. Its oil and gas projects are located in the states of Oklahoma and Texas, in the United States.

