Celsius (CELH) Earns News Impact Score of 0.12

News articles about Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Celsius earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.8874868367273 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.
Celsius (NASDAQ CELH) traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Celsius has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.00.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter. Celsius had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.23%. research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of functional calorie-burning fitness beverages under the Celsius brand name. The Company’s product range includes Sparkling Grape Rush, Sparkling Watermelon, Sparkling Orange, Sparkling Wild Berry, Sparkling Cola, Raspberry Acai Green Tea, Peach Mango Green Tea, Flo Fusion Orange and Flo Fusion Berry.
