Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Celgene accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CELG. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Celgene by 4,290.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,408,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,092,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Celgene by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,725,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,366,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,227 shares in the last quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. purchased a new stake in Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,605,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Celgene by 1,489.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,907,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Celgene by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,527,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,951,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CELG shares. Vetr cut Celgene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.88 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Celgene from $134.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.21.

Celgene Co. ( NASDAQ:CELG ) opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86,140.35, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.78. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $94.55 and a 52 week high of $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 63.80% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $248,498.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,768.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

