Celanese (CE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday. They currently have $118.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Celanese has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. Celanese’s strategic measures including operational cost savings through productivity actions should lend support to its earnings in 2017. The company should also gain from growth initiatives that include acquisitions and expansion in emerging regions. SO.F.TER. and Nilit acquisitions are expected to drive earnings in the Advanced Engineered Materials unit in 2017. Moreover, Celanese remains focused on returning value to shareholders.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Celanese from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Celanese from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.17.

Shares of Celanese ( NYSE CE ) opened at $108.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14,450.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Celanese will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher W. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $104,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,802.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $264,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Celanese by 33.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,749,000 after purchasing an additional 752,057 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 33.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,013,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,171,000 after purchasing an additional 501,469 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Celanese by 277.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 597,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,747,000 after buying an additional 439,378 shares during the period. Standard Life Investments LTD purchased a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth $38,550,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 42.4% during the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,363,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,423,000 after buying an additional 405,581 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company’s segments include Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, Acetyl Intermediates and Other Activities. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment includes the Company’s engineered materials business and certain affiliates.

