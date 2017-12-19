CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary objective is high income. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. It invests from 80% to 100% of its total assets in income-producing real estate securities (including real estate investment trusts (REITs)) located in the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

