Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,393 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $59,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Vetr cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.53 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.14.

Shares of Caterpillar, Inc. ( CAT ) opened at $149.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Caterpillar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.34 and a 1 year high of $149.81. The company has a market cap of $87,288.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.68. Caterpillar had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Caterpillar, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 216.67%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $216,275.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total transaction of $3,330,782.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,989 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,850. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

