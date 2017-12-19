Carnival (CCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival updated its Q1 guidance to $0.37-0.41 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $4.00-4.30 EPS.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,916,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35,338.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.73. Carnival has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $69.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

Several research firms have commented on CCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Carnival from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.94 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 90,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $6,127,771.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $327,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,782,771 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

