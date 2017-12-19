Canadian National Railway (CNI) to Post FY2017 Earnings of $3.91 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Friday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.01. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CNI. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE CNI ) opened at $80.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59,949.13, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $66.78 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Canadian National Railway announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 31,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/canadian-national-railway-cni-to-post-fy2017-earnings-of-3-91-per-share-seaport-global-securities-forecasts.html.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.