Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.18

Press coverage about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 47.3030479667855 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.57. The stock had a trading volume of 359,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,460. The stock has a market cap of $40,734.65, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.04%.

CM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is a global financial institution. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to approximately 11 million individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients in Canada and around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets.

