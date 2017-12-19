Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (AQXP) a $22.00 Price Target

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) received a $22.00 price target from analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 91.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Aquinox Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.48. 126,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,545. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQXP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Archon Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (AQXP) a $22.00 Price Target” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/canaccord-genuity-analysts-give-aquinox-pharmaceuticals-aqxp-a-22-00-price-target.html.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology. The Company’s primary focus is anti-inflammatory product candidates targeting the Src Homology 2 (SH2)-containing inositol-5-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) enzyme, which is a regulator of a cellular signaling pathway in immune cells, known as the phosphatidylinositol-4,5-bisphosphate 3-kinase (PI3K) pathway.

Receive News & Ratings for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.