Callon Petroleum (CPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank set a $16.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.6% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 42,015 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 28,366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

Shares of Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE ) traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.02. 2,948,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,936,093. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2,117.26, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin.

