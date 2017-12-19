California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,896 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of United Rentals worth $29,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) opened at $168.57 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.62 and a 1-year high of $169.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13,894.76, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.67.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The construction company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 9.64%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $373.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America set a $165.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS set a $150.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Buckingham Research started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.04.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total transaction of $120,968.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $4,341,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 272,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,406,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,760 shares of company stock valued at $13,873,111 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an equipment rental company, which operates throughout the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial, industrial and homeowner equipment and related services and activities.

