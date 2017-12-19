California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in 3D Systems Co. (DDD)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,086,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 1.83% of 3D Systems worth $27,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in 3D Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,779 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in 3D Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,558 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in 3D Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,600 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in 3D Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,694 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.63 to $12.38 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

In related news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II bought 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $56,648.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,013,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,353.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought 47,930 shares of company stock valued at $428,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $23.70.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The 3D printing company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.22 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides three-dimensional (3D) printing solutions, including 3D printers, print materials, software, on demand manufacturing services and digital design tools. Its precision healthcare capabilities include simulation, Virtual Surgical Planning (VSP), and printing of medical and dental devices and surgical guides and instruments.

