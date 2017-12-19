California Public Employees Retirement System Has $29.11 Million Position in Davita Inc (DVA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,332 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of Davita worth $29,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Davita during the third quarter worth $154,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Davita by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Davita by 62.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Davita by 24.2% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp boosted its position in Davita by 147.5% during the second quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their target price on Davita from $4.90 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.71 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on Davita and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Shares of Davita Inc ( DVA ) opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $71.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,926.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Davita had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Davita announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 22,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $1,520,459.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,317 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James K. Hilger sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $389,531.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,699.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,379 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Davita

DaVita Inc, formerly DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc, operates two divisions: DaVita Kidney Care (Kidney Care) and DaVita Medical Group (DMG). The Kidney Care division consists of its the United States dialysis and related lab services, its ancillary services and strategic initiatives, including its international operations, and its corporate administrative support.

