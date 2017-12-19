California Public Employees Retirement System Has $28.61 Million Position in Energy Transfer Equity LP (ETE)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,646,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Energy Transfer Equity worth $28,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Energy Transfer Equity by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer Equity by 0.5% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Energy Transfer Equity by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Energy Transfer Equity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 234,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Energy Transfer Equity by 1.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer Equity alerts:

ETE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer Equity to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer Equity in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer Equity in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Group cut their price target on Energy Transfer Equity from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer Equity in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

Energy Transfer Equity LP ( NYSE ETE ) opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,097.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.86. Energy Transfer Equity LP has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.25 billion. Energy Transfer Equity had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer Equity LP will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer Equity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Energy Transfer Equity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.90%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/california-public-employees-retirement-system-has-28-61-million-position-in-energy-transfer-equity-lp-ete.html.

Energy Transfer Equity Company Profile

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (ETE) owns equity interests in Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP) and Sunoco LP, which are engaged in diversified energy-related services. The Company’s segments include Investment in ETP, including the consolidated operations of ETP; Investment in Sunoco LP, including the consolidated operations of Sunoco LP; Investment in Lake Charles LNG, including the operations of Lake Charles LNG, and Corporate and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.