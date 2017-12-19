California Public Employees Retirement System Has $26.62 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.32% of CF Industries worth $26,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2,035.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,907,000 after acquiring an additional 111,756 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 62,824 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 374,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 47,490 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $273,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. ( CF ) opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). CF Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently -65.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.95.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizer, and other nitrogen products. The Company’s nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN) and ammonium nitrate (AN). Its other nitrogen products include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and aqua ammonia, which are sold primarily to the Company’s industrial customers, and compound fertilizer products (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium or NPKs).

