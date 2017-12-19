California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of BorgWarner worth $27,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE BWA) opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10,864.51, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is engaged in providing technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Company’s segments include Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment’s products include turbochargers, timing devices and chains, emissions systems and thermal systems. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products for gasoline and diesel engines, and alternative powertrains.

