Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.15

Headlines about Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cabot Oil & Gas earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 46.8134076977129 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.82. 3,411,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,897,119. The firm has a market cap of $12,318.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $29.57.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $385.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.85 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Chairman Dan O. Dinges sold 66,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,859,751.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,605,542.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelley acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $54,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 619,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,017,665. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/cabot-oil-gas-cog-earns-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-15.html.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.