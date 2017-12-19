BRT Apartments (BRT) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BRT Apartments earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6242359441769 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE BRT) traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. 16,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,531. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $159.15, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

BRT Apartments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRT shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, FBR & Co started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is focused on the ownership, operation and development of multi-family properties. These activities are primarily conducted through joint ventures in which the Trust has an equity interest in the entity owning the property. The Trust’s segments include Multi-Family Real Estate and Other Assets.

