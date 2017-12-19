Brookstone Capital Management Sells 7,378 Shares of Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midwest Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 50,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 16.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 46,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 11.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,806,000 after purchasing an additional 132,891 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its position in Emerson Electric by 21.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 454,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after purchasing an additional 81,032 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Frank J. Dellaquila sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $136,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 178,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,577,184.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 7,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $498,894.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,157.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,129 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.44 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

Emerson Electric Company (NYSE EMR) opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Company has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43,168.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Company will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 82.55%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

