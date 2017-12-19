Brokers Set Expectations for Cardtronics PLC’s Q4 2017 Earnings (CATM)

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Cardtronics in a report issued on Thursday. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cardtronics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardtronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Cardtronics ( NASDAQ:CATM ) traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 410,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,768. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $856.07, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a positive return on equity of 29.32% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 6,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Dennis Lynch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward H. West bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $216,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $343,150. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc, formerly Cardtronics, Inc, provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMS) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The Company’s operations consists of its North America, Europe, and Corporate & Other segments. Its ATM operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico are included in its North America segment.

