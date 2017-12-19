Brokerages Set Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) PT at $19.50

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,500. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, Director William Roth acquired 10,000 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $175,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Steven Plust acquired 2,750 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $48,482.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 288,032 shares of company stock valued at $5,347,375 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $45,408,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $13,739,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $5,673,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $5,470,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc is focused primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt, such as commercial real estate investments. The Company formed to continue and expand the commercial real estate lending business. The Company is a long-term, fundamental value-oriented investor.

