Brokerages Set D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) PT at $46.44

Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.81.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of D. R. Horton (DHI) traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. 3,101,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,037,197. D. R. Horton has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $18,969.41, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $95,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 7,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $337,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,293 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company constructed and sold homes in 27 states and 79 markets, as of September 30, 2015. The Company’s segments include its 39 homebuilding divisions, its financial services operations and its other business activities. In the homebuilding segment, the Company builds and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums.

