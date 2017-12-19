Brokerages Expect Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). Vertex Energy posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $1.00 target price on Vertex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR ) traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 123,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,305. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertex Energy stock. Benchmark Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 389,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors owned approximately 1.21% of Vertex Energy worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Brokerages Expect Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/brokerages-expect-vertex-energy-inc-vtnr-to-announce-0-06-earnings-per-share.html.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc is an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The Company focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. The Company’s segments include the Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery divisions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.