Brokerages Expect Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) to Post $0.79 EPS

Equities analysts expect Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.75. Nielsen posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nielsen.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NLSN shares. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nielsen in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of Nielsen ( NLSN ) traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,613,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,895. The company has a market capitalization of $13,256.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.78%.

In other Nielsen news, Director Luca Guerrino De purchased 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $50,023.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Charlton sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $110,910.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 11.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 773,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,050,000 after purchasing an additional 78,675 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,910,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,994,000 after buying an additional 200,403 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after buying an additional 13,118 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,189,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,214,000 after buying an additional 307,701 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 718,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after buying an additional 36,570 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nielsen

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch.

