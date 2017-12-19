Brokerages Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.28. Boyd Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $587.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BYD. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.77. 2,469,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,802. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $3,636.25, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,874 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,566,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,986 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,973,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,384,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,360,000 after purchasing an additional 674,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The Company operated 24 wholly owned gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, as of December 31, 2016. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South.

