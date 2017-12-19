Brokerages Anticipate TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Million

Equities analysts expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to report sales of $4.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $4.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $4.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $18.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $44.81 million per share, with estimates ranging from $32.64 million to $74.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 457.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXMD. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/brokerages-anticipate-therapeuticsmd-inc-txmd-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-4-69-million.html.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc is a women’s healthcare company engaged in creating and commercializing products for women. The Company is focused on pursuing regulatory approvals and pre-commercialization activities necessary for commercialization of its hormone therapy pharmaceutical products. Its drug candidates used in clinical trials are designed to alleviate symptoms of and reduce health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies, including hot flashes, osteoporosis and vaginal discomfort.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.