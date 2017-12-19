Brian K. Ferraioli Buys 5,750 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (VST) Stock

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $99,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE VST) traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,594,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,954. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.18.
Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.32. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 352.77% and a net margin of 416.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Vistra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank raised Vistra Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.68.
Vistra Energy Company Profile
Vistra Energy Corp, formerly TCEH Corp. is a holding company. The Company is an energy company, which is focused on energy and power generation markets through operation as a generator and retailer of electricity in Texas market. Its portfolio of businesses consists primarily of Luminant and TXU Energy.
