Brian K. Ferraioli Buys 5,750 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (VST) Stock

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $99,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE VST) traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,594,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,954. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.32. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 352.77% and a net margin of 416.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Vistra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank raised Vistra Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.68.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/brian-k-ferraioli-buys-5750-shares-of-vistra-energy-corp-vst-stock.html.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp, formerly TCEH Corp. is a holding company. The Company is an energy company, which is focused on energy and power generation markets through operation as a generator and retailer of electricity in Texas market. Its portfolio of businesses consists primarily of Luminant and TXU Energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.