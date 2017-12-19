Boyd Gaming (BYD) Trading 7.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)’s share price shot up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday after Nomura raised their price target on the stock to $42.00. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boyd Gaming traded as high as $35.12 and last traded at $34.77. 2,469,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 1,277,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.33.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 80.7% in the third quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3,636.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $587.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.29 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Boyd Gaming (BYD) Trading 7.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/boyd-gaming-byd-trading-7-5-higher-following-analyst-upgrade.html.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The Company operated 24 wholly owned gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, as of December 31, 2016. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South.

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.