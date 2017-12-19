Bovis Homes Group (BVS) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,368 ($18.41) target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Bovis Homes Group to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,050 ($14.13) to GBX 1,150 ($15.48) in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 965 ($12.99) price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($15.88) price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 967 ($13.01) price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bovis Homes Group from GBX 833 ($11.21) to GBX 957 ($12.88) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bovis Homes Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.54 ($14.17).
Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) opened at GBX 1,157 ($15.57) on Monday. Bovis Homes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 740.50 ($9.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,222 ($16.45).
Bovis Homes Group Company Profile
Bovis Homes Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in designing, building and sale of houses for both private customers and Registered Social Landlords. The Company offers a portfolio of properties, including one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments, five bedroom apartments and six bedroom detached family homes.
