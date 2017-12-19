BHP Billiton (BLT) Shares Down 0%

BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) fell 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,403 ($18.88) and last traded at GBX 1,415 ($19.04). 8,857,898 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 7,720,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,415 ($19.04).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLT. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.77) price target on shares of BHP Billiton in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.19) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($18.51) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.47) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price objective on shares of BHP Billiton from GBX 1,180 ($15.88) to GBX 1,190 ($16.02) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,367.81 ($18.41).

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

