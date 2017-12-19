Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ASOS (ASC)

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 6,800 ($91.52) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($80.75) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($94.21) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ASOS from GBX 5,600 ($75.37) to GBX 5,725 ($77.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,154.47 ($82.83).

ASOS (LON ASC) traded up GBX 16 ($0.22) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 6,326 ($85.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,136. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 58.29 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,497 ($87.44).

In related news, insider Helen Jane Ashton sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,684 ($76.50), for a total value of £345,644.04 ($465,200.59). Also, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,662 ($76.20), for a total value of £8,493,000 ($11,430,686.41).

About ASOS

Asos PLC is a global fashion destination for a range of things. The Company sells and offers a range of fashion-related content on ASOS.com. The Company’s segments include UK, US, EU and RoW. It sells over 85,000 branded and own-label products through localized mobile and Web experiences, delivering from its fulfilment centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and across the world.

