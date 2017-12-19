Barclays Analysts Give Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) a $40.00 Price Target

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) has been assigned a $40.00 price objective by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $37.20.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.85% and a negative net margin of 37,161.00%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Foley acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Daniel Browne sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $179,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,026 shares of company stock worth $1,135,234 over the last ninety days. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 29.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $274,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic indications. Its peptide technology enables delivery of botulinum toxin type A through two investigational drug product candidates, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), or RT002 injectable, and DaxibotulinumtoxinA Topical Gel (RT001), or RT001 topical.

