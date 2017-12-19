Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $16.23 Million Holdings in Pilgrim's Pride Co. (PPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.23% of Pilgrim's Pride worth $16,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 9.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 105.0% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ PPC) opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $7,994.90, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.29. Pilgrim's Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39.

Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pilgrim's Pride had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 53.62%. Pilgrim's Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Pilgrim's Pride Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pilgrim's Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim's Pride in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Pilgrim's Pride in a report on Friday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pilgrim's Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim's Pride in a report on Friday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-16-23-million-holdings-in-pilgrims-pride-co-ppc.html.

Pilgrim's Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is a retail feed store. It is a producer and seller of chicken with operations in the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. It is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.