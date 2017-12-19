Bank of Commerce (BOCH) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.07

Headlines about Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bank of Commerce earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.754534434805 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
Shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ BOCH) traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 62,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.68, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Several research firms have commented on BOCH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.
About Bank of Commerce
Bank of Commerce Holdings (Holding Company) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce (Bank), which operates under two separate names (Redding Bank of Commerce and Sacramento Bank of Commerce). The Bank operates over four full service facilities in two diverse markets in Northern California.
