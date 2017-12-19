Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,523,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,897,000 after purchasing an additional 756,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 743,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after purchasing an additional 164,379 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 25,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell & Orkin Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell & Orkin Inc. now owns 126,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 45,365 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corp (BAC) opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $302,904.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Vetr upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.96 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.55.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

