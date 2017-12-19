Bank Mutual Co. (BKMU) Given $9.75 Average Price Target by Analysts

Bank Mutual Co. (NASDAQ:BKMU) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $9.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bank Mutual an industry rank of 116 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank Mutual from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Bank Mutual in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of Bank Mutual ( BKMU ) traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. 104,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,398. Bank Mutual has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $487.70, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bank Mutual (NASDAQ:BKMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Bank Mutual had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Bank Mutual will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Bank Mutual’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

In other Bank Mutual news, VP Christopher L. Mayne sold 16,500 shares of Bank Mutual stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $178,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Dosland sold 32,493 shares of Bank Mutual stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $342,151.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,630.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,893 shares of company stock valued at $709,926. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bank Mutual by 56.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank Mutual during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Mutual during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank Mutual during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Mutual during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank Mutual Company Profile

Bank Mutual Corporation is a savings and loan holding company. The Company owns Bank Mutual (the Bank), a federally-chartered savings bank. The Bank is engaged in the business of community banking, which includes attracting deposits from and making loans to the general public and private businesses, as well as governmental and non-profit entities.

