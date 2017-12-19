Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) Shares Gap Up to $28.99

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.46, but opened at $28.99. Banco Santander Chile shares last traded at $31.97, with a volume of 2058300 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSAC. Citigroup cut Banco Santander Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut Banco Santander Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Scotia Howard Weill cut Banco Santander Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS cut Banco Santander Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

The company has a market cap of $15,110.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Chile during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander Chile by 1.4% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Chile during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Chile during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Chile during the third quarter worth about $341,000. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile (the Bank), formerly Banco Santander Chile, is a Chilean bank. The Bank’s segments include Retail banking, Middle-market, Global Corporate Banking and Corporate Activities (Other). The Retail Banking segment consists of individuals and small to middle-sized entities (SMEs). The Middle-market segment serves companies and large corporations.

