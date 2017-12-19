Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Wal-Mart Stores comprises about 0.6% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,673,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,997,381,000 after buying an additional 440,343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 45.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,982,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,360,906,000 after buying an additional 5,608,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,579,702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,426,000 after buying an additional 580,373 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,263,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $701,080,000 after buying an additional 174,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,874,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $671,623,000 after purchasing an additional 607,827 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $67,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $200,284.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,421,174 shares of company stock worth $1,366,398,832 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.97 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.23.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $289,990.00, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.37. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.23 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. research analysts forecast that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart Stores announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wal-Mart Stores Profile

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

