AXT (AXTI) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.06

News coverage about AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AXT earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.6024151958378 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AXT from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

Get AXT alerts:

Shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $344.19, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 million. AXT had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. research analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other AXT news, VP Robert G. Ochrym sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $183,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,515 shares in the company, valued at $774,157.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,375 shares of company stock worth $1,216,235 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/axt-axti-earns-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-06.html.

About AXT

AXT, Inc (AXT) is a developer and producer of compound and single element semiconductor substrates, also known as wafers. The dominant substrates used in producing semiconductor chips and other electronic circuits are made from silicon. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound semiconductor substrates and sale of materials.

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.