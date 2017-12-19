AT&T (T) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of AT&T have outperformed its industry over the last month. Ushering in further good news, the company recently announced a 2% dividend hike, backed by strong cash flows and business outlook. AT&T’s 5G network trials in different cities is in sync with its plan to offer 5G services from 2018. AT&T’s DIRECTV NOW reported more than 1 million subscribers, despite cord-cutting. AT&T-Verizon have teamed up with Tillman to build cell towers in the United States. AT&T’s NetBond is gearing up to offer multiple cloud connections. AT&T is exploring a strategic option to sell a major part of its Latin American pay-TV operations. However, AT&T-Time Warner had to extend their proposed deal closure deadline to Apr 22, 2018 to clear-off regulatory issues. AT&T continues to struggle in the competitive U.S. wireless market. Loss in access lines, operating expenses and union issues are other headwinds.”

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on T. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Vetr lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AT&T from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.82.

Shares of AT&T ( NYSE:T ) opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $234,755.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 29,600 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at $104,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP grew its position in AT&T by 130.9% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 144.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in AT&T by 289.1% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/att-t-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.