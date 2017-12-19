AT&T (T) Lowered to “Hold” at Vetr

Vetr downgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Vetr currently has $39.75 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AT&T from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.82.

AT&T (T) opened at $38.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234,755.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 94.69%.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 29,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in AT&T by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 96,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 37,234 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 37,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 45,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 109,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

