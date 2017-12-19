ASV (ASV) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “ASV Holdings Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of compact construction equipment which consists of loader and skid steer loader equipment. It operates primarily in North America, Australia and New Zealand. ASV Holdings Inc. is based in Grand Rapids, United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of ASV in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $11.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of ASV ( ASV ) opened at $8.55 on Monday. ASV has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASV. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ASV in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. S Squared Technology LLC acquired a new stake in ASV in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in ASV by 28.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,180,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 261,017 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASV in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASV in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASV Company Profile

ASV Holdings, Inc (ASV) is engaged in designing and manufacturing a range of compact track loader (CTL) and skid steer loader (SSL) equipment for construction, agricultural and forestry industries. The Company manufactures Posi-Track, rubber-tracked CTLs with multi-level suspension. CTLs are compact tracked vehicles with lift arms that functions in wet, muddy, snowy or harsh conditions and where there are slopes and grades, such as in a construction, agriculture or forestry environment.

