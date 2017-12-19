Asure Software (ASUR) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.12

Headlines about Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Asure Software earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 46.2380273342963 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Asure Software (ASUR) traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. 154,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,297. The firm has a market cap of $177.03, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASUR. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Asure Software from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Asure Software, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that help companies to bring people, time, space and assets together. The Company serves approximately 6,000 clients in over 80 countries. The Company offers a range of solutions to help its clients optimize and manage mobile workforces and global workspaces.

