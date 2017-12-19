Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.52 Million Stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,849 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Retail Properties of America worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 23,205 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,738,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,853,000 after acquiring an additional 122,879 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 194,232 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,015.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $130.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Properties of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1656 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 101.54%.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered Retail Properties of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates shopping centers located in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 156 retail operating properties representing 25,832,000 square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). Its retail operating portfolio includes neighborhood and community centers, power centers, and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties.

