Ashmore Group (AJMPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ashmore Group (OTCMKTS:AJMPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ashmore Group plc is an emerging market investment manager. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. Ashmore Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AJMPF. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Ashmore Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas raised Ashmore Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded Ashmore Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Ashmore Group ( OTCMKTS AJMPF ) traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,184. Ashmore Group has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $5.36.

About Ashmore Group

Ashmore Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to retail and institutional clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets in emerging markets across the globe.

